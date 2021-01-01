Good day, dear colleagues!

Before starting the work, I would like to introduce a new member of the State Anti-Drug Committee Razuvayeva, Ksenia Denisovna, the head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs. The Agency is one of the key elements of the crime prevention system.

I look forward to constructive cooperation and implementation of interesting new projects in the anti-drug sphere.

Today we have a rich agenda.

First, we will focus on comprehensive measures to prevent the use of high technology in drug trafficking.

Remote recruitment of dealers and couriers, sale of prohibited substances on electronic platforms, settlements through virtual payment systems - all these are grounds for the development of the drug business, expanding its scope at the interregional level.

In three years, the number of (registered) drug crimes (committed) with the use of modern technology has increased two and a half times.

As a rule, they are committed in organized forms.

In the Yaroslavl Region, for example, the police suppressed the activities of a criminal group that had organized the production of synthetic drugs.

They were marketed in Moscow and the Moscow Region using the Internet.

As a result of operational search activities and investigative actions, active participants of the group were detained and prosecuted.

Over a ton of synthetic drugs, or, more precisely, 1,287 kg, precursors, as well as related equipment were seized from the illegal turnover.

It has been established that the production facilities of the two liquidated drug laboratories allowed to produce about one and a half million average-size single doses per month.

Of course, timely restriction of access to sites that disseminate prohibited information is of principal importance.

The number of Internet resources blocked on the initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs increased by 15% last year and amounted to about 25,000.

We have accumulated experience in attracting public associations that help identify destructive groups on the Internet.

About 60 such initiatives are being implemented in the RF constituent entities.

In addition, in February, Roskomnadzor launched a mobile application. Its users can promptly file a complaint on a fact of posting including pro-drug content.

At the same time, interaction with representatives of social networks, including the most popular ones, for example, VKontakte, has been built. Nearly 900 records have been removed because of joint work with its administration.

Since the beginning of this year, owners of social networks are obliged to independently identify and block illegal information. The relevant requirements are set by the 530th Federal Law.

Another important step was the introduction of administrative responsibility for the promotion of drugs using the Internet.

Of course, a lot has been done in general. But, obviously, this is not enough to drastically improve the situation.

A comprehensive approach is needed, the participation of all the public authorities concerned, including the participation in improving the mechanisms of pre-trial restriction of access to drug content, the seizure of virtual assets to ensure their subsequent confiscation.

These and other measures will be considered as part of the first issue on the agenda.

The next issue concerns the prevention of drug use among juveniles.

A significant number of projects intended for young people are being implemented under the auspices of our Committee.

More than four thousand events have taken place just on the eve of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is coming tomorrow.

Regional law enforcement programs have a special role in the context of the topic under discussion.

Therefore, I am grateful to the heads of the regions, who pay increased attention to the prevention of drug addiction and allocate budget funds for this purpose.

I am not giving a list of the republics and regions where funding is not carried out. But I am asking the chairmen of the anti-drug commissions to look with understanding into this situation.

One of the priorities remains the development of the system of early detection of illegal consumption of prohibited substances in educational organizations.

At the end of the last school year, the coverage of students by socio-psychological testing increased by 10% and exceeded six million people. In many aspects, this is the result of legal information and large-scale outreach to parents.

The decrease in the total number of underage drug users is confirmed by medical statistics.

However, the number of adolescents who have committed serious and particularly serious drug crimes continues to increase this year.

Operational reports record cases of poisoning of children, including those associated with the use of new psychoactive substances. Unfortunately, they are often lethal.

This is a great tragedy for the family, and even one such fact should be treated by us as an emergency.

The problem of involving juveniles in drug trafficking is a sensitive and multifaceted topic.

It is necessary to protect the younger generation from the drug threat as much as possible, to use more effectively all available resources, including the potential of civil society.

The third issue is about improving regulatory provision in the anti-drug sphere.

At present, the inter-agency coordination of the draft-law regulating the basis for the organization of medical and social rehabilitation of drug addicts is being completed.

I would like to remind you that in accordance with the President's instructions, these functions are recognized as uncharacteristic for the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The draft Federal Law assigns the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labor with the authority to determine the order of activity in this area.

This will finally set moving the problem, which has been waited for “on the ground” for a long time.

Work is continuing to change the Postal Service Regulations to consolidate the duty of recording the senders' data.

The new procedure will create conditions for more rapid identification of persons in the investigation of criminal cases related to the sale of prohibited substances.

Today we will talk in detail about these and other legislative initiatives.

We will also sum up the results of monitoring the drug situation in the country and consider the draft annual report to the President.

I would note that the measures taken last year have reduced the criminal activity on the part of drug users.

Thus, the number of drug crimes committed by them decreased by almost 4.5%, and by persons in a state of drug intoxication - by more than 20%.

In accordance with the decision of the September meeting of the Committee's inter-agency working group, the study of the issue of changing the methodological framework of the monitoring system has been completed.

Individual approaches have been revised by state authorities’ experts. Conceptual proposals of anti-drug commissions have been considered.

The provisions of the Methodology are aligned with the Strategy for the period until 2030.

One of the main novelties is the formation of the final assessment of the drug situation in the regions at the federal level directly.

In turn, the effectiveness of the implementation of the anti-drug Strategy at the regional level will be assessed only in the context of municipal entities.

The draft of the new methodology, tentatively coordinated with the members of the Committee, is now put forward for approval.

Moving to the fifth, final question, I would like to point out the following.

During the Meeting of the Security Council last November, the Head of the State noted a special role of the leaders of the constituent entities in coordinating the anti-drug activities.

The need for appropriate control by the President's plenipotentiary representatives is also stressed.

In formulating a plan for meetings for this year, members of the Committee supported the proposal to consider the topic. We begin this work with the Siberian Federal District.

Significant areas of wild hemp growing in the southern regions of Siberia are the source supplying herbal drugs into trafficking.

The district accounts for a third of marijuana seized this year.

For several years, it has also been one of the leaders in the number of heavy drug poisonings.

Last year, this indicator per 100,000 people was 1.5 times higher than the Russian average. And among teenagers, which is especially alarming - almost 2.5 times.

Additional measures to improve the drug situation will be considered in the context of specific regions.