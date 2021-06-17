Today, at a meeting of the State Anti-Drug Committee, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced the suppression of the criminal activities of the group, that had organized the production of synthetic drugs in clandestine laboratories in the Tutaevsky District of the Yaroslavl Region.

“As a result of operational search activities and investigative actions, active participants of the group were detained and prosecuted.

Over a ton of synthetic drugs, or, more precisely, 1,287 kg, precursors, as well as related equipment were seized from the illegal turnover. It has been established that the production facilities of the two liquidated drug laboratories allowed to produce about one and a half million average size single doses per month,” said the head of the Russian MIA.

Police came to the trail of the offenders after they had found a cache with 20 kg of a substance known as “salt” near the village of Ishmanovo in the Yaroslavl Region. Further work allowed to get on the trail of the courier, who regularly supplied wholesale batches of drugs to the Moscow Region. Then in the city of Tutaev the location of one of the underground laboratories was established. It was organized in storage premises, which were also used as a transit base. A little later, in the territory of an agricultural cooperative, the police found another building, which the defendants had purchased specially for the illegal production of drugs.

Two criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. With regard to two suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to the third - a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues.