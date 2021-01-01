The MIA of Russia Division for the Petrovsky Urban District received a statement from a representative of an institution executing social payments to the population, that a resident of the city of Svetlograd received a disability pension.

The Police found that the 44-year-old woman had provided a certificate containing false information about her illness, allowing her to get a second disability group for an indefinite period. This was confirmed by the medical and social examination carried out.

Thus, within several years the woman illegally received more than 840,000 rubles.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Petrovsky Urban District prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159.2 of the Russian Criminal Code.