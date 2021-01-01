During the “Putina” operation, on the road entering the city of Severomorsk, officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate stopped a “VAZ-21150” car to check the documents. At the wheel of the car there was a northerner born in 1997.

During the visual examination of the car in the back seat of the cabin, as well as in the trunk, the police found 7 bags containing the limbs of the Kamchatka crab, as well as equipment for its catching. The man did not have documents confirming the legality of extracted aquatic biological resources.

The illegally extracted bio-resources were seized from the suspect. According to the expert, the damage to the Russian Federation caused by the catch of Kamchatka crab amounted to more than 1 million 300,000 rubles.

A criminal investigation into this fact was instituted by the police division investigator on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 256 of the RF Criminal Code. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years. Currently, with respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been selected in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.