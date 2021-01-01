The Rudnichny District Court of the City of Kemerovo delivered its verdict in the criminal case against a 36-year old local woman. She was charged of committing seven crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The police of Kemerovo were contacted by seven citizens, who reported that they had been deceived by a pseudo-lawyer, who promised to provide them with services, but after receiving the money did not fulfill her obligations. The Police identified the offender. The investigator of police division “Rudnichny” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kemerovo instituted a criminal case against her.

It was established that the defendant had given false information to the victims about the possibility of returning through the court their seized driver's licenses and releasing them from administrative punishment. At the same time, the “lawyer” who had 11 classes of school education knew perfectly well that she could not help her clients, but that did not prevent her from taking money from them. For her services, the fraudster asked for 50,000 to 70,000 rubles. The investigation established her involvement in the commission of seven crimes, with a total damage of 450,000 rubles.

After collecting the evidence base, the detectives sent the criminal case to court, which found the fraudster guilty of 6 crimes and sentenced her to 3 and half years of imprisonment (suspended) with offsetting the damage. In one more episode, the criminal case against her was dismissed in connection with the reconciliation with the victim. The verdict came into force.