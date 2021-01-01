Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Khimki detained two men aged 37 and 46 years, suspected of a series of thefts on a particularly large scale.

It was established that the offenders with the help of a key programmer stole a foreign-made car parked near one of the houses on the Oktyabrskaya Street. On this fact criminal investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code (“Theft”).

While studying the CCTV footage, the police identified and, with the support of the Rosgvardia, detained one of the suspects at his residence in the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk, and the other - at the Domodedovo Airport.

During the searches of private houses of the detainees, documents for various vehicles, transit numbers, stickers with VIN numbers, state registration plates, key blanks, digital and letter metal markings, as well as equipment used in the commission of the crime were found and seized. In addition, on the land-plots near the houses and in the garages, partially disassembled vehicles have been seized, and sent for examination to check the authenticity of the identification numbers and to establish their owners.

There is reason to believe that the men were involved in 7 car thefts in the Moscow Region. The total amount of the damage exceeded 7 million rubles.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offenders.

Currently the police are taking further steps aimed at establishing other episodes of the detainees' criminal activities.