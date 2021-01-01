On the basis of the materials of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region, the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region instituted a criminal case against a 43-year-old resident of the regional center, accused of organizing a criminal community.

According to the materials of the criminal case, the offender acted under the guise of providing legal services in auto insurance. The defendant's illegal actions were aimed at organizing intentional traffic accidents in order to illegally obtain insurance payments.

For the implementation of his intentions, over several years, he involved other citizens with the right to drive vehicles and expensive cars into the criminal community.

Intentional traffic accidents were carried out following a typical scheme. The community organizer purchased cars, including expensive foreign cars, or searched for owners of such vehicles. Preference was given to cars that already had minor damage. After that, the scene for the staged accident was chosen, where road accidents were deliberately committed. After the necessary documents were issued, the community organizer, acting as a lawyer, applied to the relevant insurance company.

Subsequently, the vehicle was sent for examination by experts, who were also part of the criminal community, and therefore included in the acts untrue information on the nature of the damage caused to the vehicles. Based on those acts, insurance companies made cash payments.

For the sake of conspiracy, vehicle owners were periodically changed by making fictitious sales transactions among members of the community or with front persons, which should have reduced the risk of suspecting fraud by insurance companies.

According to preliminary data, within a few years the community members committed about a hundred serious crimes. Among the victims - there were more than ten insurance companies, the total damage exceeded 45 million rubles.

Earlier, a number of defendants were prosecuted for insurance fraud. Additional episodes of the illegal activity, other participants, as well as the extent of the damage, were established during the investigation. Evidence has been collected point to the fact that the defendants acted as part of a criminal community.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the alleged organizer of the criminal community by the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region on the grounds of a crime under section 1 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Organization of the Criminal Community (Criminal Organization) or Participation in it (it)”. For the commission of this crime the legislation provides for a punishment of 12 to 20 years of imprisonment. Currently, the suspect has been arrested.

A criminal case has also been instituted against 18 alleged members of the criminal community. They face a sentence of 7 to 10 years in prison.

The investigation is on-going.