“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Ufa Garrison revealed facts of fraud in the sphere of legislation on the perpetuation of the memory of the Great Patriotic War (WW II)veterans.

It was preliminarily established that, for a year and a half, members of the organized group provided to the republican military commission forged documents on the manufacture and installation of monuments on the graves of veterans. The purpose of the criminal activity was to obtain compensation for the costs of those services, which was paid from the federal budget.

The owner of a private ritual enterprise and his accomplices had data on the deceased and buried veterans and issued fictitious applications on behalf of their non-existent relatives. They used for the purpose photos of tombstones processed on a computer with the help of a graphic editor.

Police officers currently have information on 110 episodes of the illegal activity. The material damage exceeded 2 million rubles.

When the entrepreneur learned that law enforcement agencies were conducting an inspection, he organized the manufacture of several monuments to veterans. However, in the absence of any information about their burial sites, the offender installed tombstones on the graves of other people, damaging or destroying the existing tombstones.

Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Bashkortostan instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A measure of restraint in the form of house arrest has been chosen against the alleged organizer of the group.

Currently, operative search measures and investigative steps are being taken to establish all episodes and possible accomplices in the criminal scheme,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.