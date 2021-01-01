The State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov held a working meeting with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

During the conversation, the participation of Russian police officers in UN operations to maintain or restore international peace and security was discussed.

Igor Zubov informed the Under-Secretary-General about the steady planned work of the Ministry to increase the participation of Russian police officers in UN peacekeeping missions. He described the peculiarities of selecting and training Russian police officers sent outside Russia to participate in peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the World Organization.

The work of the Center for Training Police Officers for Participation in Peacekeeping Missions, operating as part of the All-Russian Institute of Advanced Training of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, was noted. In accordance with UN-approved international qualification requirements, it provides training not only to Russian police officers, but also to police officers of a number of foreign countries.

The State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation invited the UN delegation to get familiarized with the activities of the Centre.

In his turn, Jean-Pierre Lacroix praised the level of training of Russian police officers, noted their professionalism and popularity. He welcomed the efforts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia aimed at building up the participation in UN peacekeeping missions, taking into account the recommendations of the Organization for maintaining gender balance.