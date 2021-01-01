“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Balashovsky” with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained a suspect of the illegal trafficking in unmarked tobacco and alcohol products.

According to preliminary data, a resident of the city of Balashov bought on the Internet unmarked alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, as well as ethanol and empty containers for beverages. The man stored the purchased goods in his private house and rented garage box, and then sold them. At the same time, he found buyers through friends, and delivered the goods in his car.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Balashovsky” instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the searches, more than 1.6 thousand liters of wine and 1.2 thousand liters of whiskey were seized from the defendant, as well as about 600 liters of cognac and 300 liters of vodka without marking. In addition, operatives found 407,000 unmarked packs of cigarettes and more than 10,000 liters of ethanol. According to preliminary estimates the value of these goods exceeds 46 million rubles.

Currently, with respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been selected in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.