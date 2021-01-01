Today, on the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, members of the MIA of Russia delegation paid tribute to the soldiers who had died in battles with the Nazi invaders.

The ceremony of laying a wreath and flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall was attended by the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Vitaly Shulika, chiefs of units of the central office of the Russian IMIA, transport police, scientific, educational and other organizations of the Ministry.

The Day of Remembrance and Sorrow was established by the Federal Law of March 13, 1995 No.32-FZ “On the Days of Military Glory and Commemorative Dates of Russia”.

June 22, 1941 - the day of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War - one of the most mournful dates in the history of Russia, which reminds us of the soldiers fallen in battle, of all those who died in the Nazi captivity, of the heroic workers of the rear.