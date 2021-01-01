“Operatives of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the IA Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA GA for the city of Moscow detained three members of the group that had organized the manufacture of fake certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 and their sale through the online store by courier delivery. The price of one certificate ranged from four to five thousand rubles, depending on the production time.

During the search operations near one of the houses on the Michurinsky Avenue, the police detained the man who delivered a certificate of vaccination to the customer who had not actually passed it. It has been established that the detainee is a courier of the organization providing delivery services.

The operatives then identified the 19-year-old man who had directly sold fake certificates, handing them over to courier company staff in sealed envelopes.

The 23-year-old manufacturer of false certificates was detained later. It turned out that the offender himself filled out the blank forms he possessed and put on them seals and stamps of various medical institutions.

In the office on the Electrodnaya Street, police officers found and seized unfilled samples of documents, certificate forms of vaccination against the COVID-19, more than 60 seals of medical organizations, as well as stamps with the names of the vaccine.

Three criminal cases have been instituted by the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ramenki District of the city of Moscow under part 1 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspects were detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

At the moment, further operational and investigative measures are being carried out to identify additional facts of the illegal activities of the group, as well as to establish all the circumstances, and to find and detain the possible organizer and accomplices,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.