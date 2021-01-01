“Artem Golovatenko was detained at the A.S. Pushkin Sheremetyevo International Airport after arriving in Russia from Afghanistan. He was wanted through Interpol channels on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region.

According to the investigation, in June 2017, the defendant, while intoxicated, in the city of Dyatkovo in the Bryansk Region, caused bodily harm to another citizen, resulting in serious harm to health.

After committing the illegal act, Golovatenko departed from the region and then left the Russian Federation. He has been charged in absentia with committing a crime stipulated by Article 111 of the RF Criminal Code.

In this connection, in February 2020 he was put on the international wanted list. Through Interpol channels, the Russian police promptly received information about the defendant's planned arrival to Moscow on a flight from Kabul and detained him.

Artem Golovatenko will be handed over to officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region to complete the investigative actions and participate in the subsequent trial,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.