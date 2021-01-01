“Officers of the Investigative Unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region have completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against a local resident, who is accused of committing fraud on a particularly large scale.

According to the investigation, from 2012 to 2015, the businessman attracted funds of citizens under the pretext of their further investment in securities. He promised to pay each month up to 30 percent of the money invested. The offender used a number of controlled commercial companies with which his clients entered into contracts.

Some of the money received was paid to depositors, who attracted their relatives, friends and acquaintances to participate in the scheme, which operated on the financial pyramid principle. At the same time, trading on the stock market was not actually conducted, and the bulk of the funds were appropriated by the defendant.



The investigation found that 143 residents of the Kaliningrad Region lost their savings as a result of the defendant's illegal activities. The damage caused to them exceeded 110 million rubles.

In 2015, the man escaped from the investigation and was put on the federal wanted list. A year later he was detained by police officers in the Krasnodar Territory. The former businessman has been charged with a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In order to ensure the offsetting of the damage, the investigator seized his property.

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The criminal case, which amounted to more than 200 volumes, with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to the Leningradsky District Court of Kaliningrad for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.