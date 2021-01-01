“The Investigative Department on Transport for the Central Federal District completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against two women charged of illegal transfer of jewelry from Europe and the United States across the customs border of Russia.

In February 2019, a Russian woman with a large batch of jewelry was detained at the Sheremetyevo International Airport. After arriving from the United States, the woman walked through the “green corridor” of Terminal D and was stopped by a customs officer. During the search, the customs officers found with her 18 pieces of undeclared jewelry. The market value of the jewelry seized from illegal trafficking exceeded three million rubles

In April of the same year, another Russian citizen arriving from Rome was detained at the Domodedovo airport. Undeclared jewelry for a similar amount was also found in her personal belongings.

Customs authorities have found a link between the two illegal acts and instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The collected materials were handed over to the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport in the Central Federal District.

The preliminary investigation identified the alleged organizer of the criminal scheme - a 26-year-old Russian woman living in the United States.

According to investigators, in one of the social networks the offender got acquainted with the owner of a popular account - a 39-year-old woman from Moscow - and offered her for a fee to find among her subscribers buyers of jewelry of foreign manufacturers. After receiving her consent, she asked two friends to transport undeclared goods to Russia.

The accomplices managed to sell several large batches of jewelry. However, this illegal business came to the attention of Customs operatives.

Two suspects were detained and a measure of restraint was chosen with respect to them in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Domodedovsky city court for consideration on the merits.

Criminal cases against their alleged accomplice, as well as the leader of the group, who had escaped from the investigation and was included in the international wanted list, were made into a separate proceeding,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.