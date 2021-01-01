A local resident who had illegally cut down forest plantations was sentenced in the Neryungrinsky District of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). The man was found guilty of a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal felling of forest plantations”.

The fact of the illegal activity was revealed this winter by officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Neryungrinsky District.

The investigation found that in January 2021, the man, without permits, carried out illegal felling of larch trees in the protected forests of the Neryungrinsky District forestry, causing a damage to the forest fund of the Russian Federation in the amount of more than 600,000 rubles.

After reviewing all the evidence collected by the investigation, the court found the man guilty of the alleged act and sentenced him to two years and six months in prison (suspended) with a probationary period of one year.