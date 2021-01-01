The Zavodsky District Court of the City of Kemerovo delivered its verdict in the criminal case against a 54-year old local woman, a former chief accountant of a construction company. She was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code “Misappropriation or Embezzlement”.

A representative of a construction company contacted the Kemerovo police, and reported that the internal audit had revealed facts of embezzlement. Police officers carried out a check and established the involvement in the crime of the chief accountant of the organization, who by that time had stopped coming to her office and was soon fired for truancy. She became a defendant in the criminal case.

During the investigation it was established that within two years, using her official position, the woman had illegally transferred about 4.5 million rubles to the accounts of firms controlled by her relatives, including transfers for paid certificates of a beauty salon, which were allegedly handed to employees of the construction company, although that actually never happened. In addition, about 3.5 million rubles were cashed through a corporate bank card, allegedly for travel and business expenses. She stole in total more about 8 million rubles.

After collecting the evidence base, the criminal case was sent to court, which found the former chief accountant guilty and sentenced her to two years' imprisonment with serving her sentence in a penal colony of the general regime. In addition, she was obliged to compensate the aggrieved party for the material damage caused.