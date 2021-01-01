Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory have completed the investigation of a criminal case on 18 episodes of illegal logging of forest stands committed by an organized group.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that a 47-year-old resident of the Khiloksky District had organized a group of persons to carry out illegal logging, which involved previously convicted residents of the village of Kharagun. The organizer of the illegal activities distributed responsibilities among the members of the group and ensured compliance with the conspiracy requirements. During the illegal harvesting of wood, the group monitored the situation and, in the event of detecting outsiders, alerted other participants via radios and telephones.

In accordance with previously distributed roles, the organizer and two members of the group transported the wood to a timber processing point in the village of Kharagun and sold it. The proceeds were divided among them and used for personal needs.

The activities of the offenders were stopped in the autumn of 2020 by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia regional administration. During the search of the place of residence of the illegal activities organizer, a Toyota Surf and an UAZ vehicles, two radio stations, three chainsaws, two heavy trucks in technically faulty condition, as well as lumber were seized.

The defendants were charged with committing crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 and part 3 of Article 191.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the maximum penalty under these articles is imprisonment of up to seven years.

Four of the defendants are being held in pre-trial detention facility, and with regard to the fifth participant the court has passed a restraining order in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The criminal case has been sent to the office of the prosecutor in the Khiloksky District for approval of the indictment.