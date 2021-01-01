The investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against three visitors aged from 21 to 27 on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

According to the investigation, the defendants carried out work related to the laying of a high-pressure hose to the place of unauthorized connection to the main oil pipeline, located in the Tikhoretsky District. Together with other members of the organized group, the criminal case against whom has already been sent to court, they committed thefts of diesel fuel. The total damage exceeded 1.8 million rubles.

The fact of illegal activity of the defendants was revealed by officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Krasnodar Territory.

Part of the stolen diesel fuel with a volume of more than 23 tons was seized and returned to its rightful owner.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the approved indictment was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to ten years.