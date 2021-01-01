“Operatives of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the district units and investigators of the GA for Moscow detained an organized group. Four of its participants are charged of illegal banking activities involving the extraction of income on a particularly large scale.

The police have established that from 2017 to 2018, residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region carried out illegal banking operations. They provided criminal services in several regions of Russia. The scheme involved more than 40, controlled by the offenders, ephemeral companies, which did not conduct financial and economic activities. Customers' money was transferred to their bank accounts as payment under fictitious contracts and was subsequently cashed.

It was preliminarily established that for two years the suspects received an income exceeding 60 million rubles, and the total turnover was about 750 million rubles.

19 searches in residential and office premises of the offenders were carried out with the power support of Rosgvardia officers. Seals of organizations, bank cards, electronic keys for bank accounts management, financial documents and other items of evidentiary value were found and seized.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case against the group participants on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.