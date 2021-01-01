“Operatives of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan, in cooperation with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Beloretsky District, have blocked the channel supplying to the region large batches of cigarettes without marking required by the legislation of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities, the police detained members of an interregional group, which carried out illegal purchase, transportation, storage and marketing of tobacco products. It has been established that wholesale batches of cigarettes produced in one of the neighboring countries without the application of information required by the legislation of the Russian Federation, were illegally delivered from the Chelyabinsk Region and were distributed in the territory of Bashkortostan.

During searches of the residences of the defendants and of the warehouses used by them, the police with the power support of Rosgvardia officers, seized more than 180,000 packs of cigarettes with a total value of more than 19 million rubles. In addition, more than 5 million rubles in cash, computer equipment, communication equipment, documentation and other items of evidentiary value were found. Two rifled rifles and more than 200 rounds of ammunition were also sent for forensic examination.

Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Bashkortostan instituted a criminal case against six suspects based on the features of an offense stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. Operative search steps and investigative actions to establish all the participants and circumstances of the unlawful activity are on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.