Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Otradnensky District completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against a 34-year-old resident of the Republic of Dagestan on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. The total damage exceeded 280,000 rubles.

According to the investigation, the defendant, moving in a GAZ-3302 vehicle in the direction of the village of Otradnaya, noticed next to a forest strip six unattended horses grazing. The man loaded them into his vehicle and took them to his place of residence.

The man sold the stolen animals and disposed of the money at his discretion.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of the recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the man.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Otradnensky District collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.