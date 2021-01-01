In the Mirninsky District of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), a verdict has been handed down against previously convicted residents of the Tambov Region, aged 38 and 40, accused of committing a crime under part 5 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As part of the preliminary investigation, the investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mirninsky District found that the defendants, had entered a criminal conspiracy to extract illegal income from business activities by deception, with no intention of fulfilling their obligations, and in November 2019 concluded a contract for a total of about 3 million rubles with a Fishing company of the Mirninsky District engaged in the breeding of freshwater bioresources.

In order to implement the criminal intent, the offenders prepared the relevant documents of a limited liability company, registered the company with the tax authority, appointed one of them as the Director General, received electronic signatures and successfully took part in the procurement as a supplier.

Continuing their illegal actions, the men produced fictitious documents containing information about the shipment of goods and sent them to the customer. Subsequently, in compliance with the terms of the contract, the misguided company transferred the full cost of the order in two tranches, but the goods were not delivered.

The offenders disposed of the stolen funds at their discretion.

The fact of fraud was revealed by the operatives of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Unit of the District Police Division during the documentary inspection.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

Each of them was sentenced to two years' i9mprisonment with a probationary period of 2 years and 6 months (suspended).