Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mari El together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Yoshkar-Ola detained a 54-year-old resident of a CIS country, suspected of fraud.

A 41-year-old businessman from the Republic of Kazakhstan applied to the police division No. 2 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Yoshkar-Ola. The complainant said that on the site of free ads he had found information about the sale of a truck crane at a bargain price.

During the negotiations, the seller offered to buy another truck crane, promising to provide two vehicles for 4.7 million rubles. The offer turned out to be so tempting that the Kazakh businessman, having borrowed the missing amount from friends, came with a friend to Yoshkar-Ola, where a meeting had been appointed by the seller.

As the victim explained, the author of the ad turned to be a native of the Caucasus. At the inspection of the equipment his countryman was present: the seller communicated with him in his native language, explaining that it was his assistant. After the contract was drawn up, the participants of the transaction went to the bank in a taxi, and the buyer handed over the money to the seller. However, he left before registration of the equipment, explaining that he would bring an additional set of wheels for the truck-crane.

The deception got exposed when the buyer spoke to the seller's “assistant”. It turned out that he was the owner of truck-cranes, which cost 3 million rubles more than the price indicated in the ad by the scam. The offender introduced himself to him as a buyer and explained that to make the deal he would come with his employees. Tellingly, neither the owner of the equipment nor the real buyer suspected a trick since the swindler gave them no chance to communicate directly.

The cheated customer went to the police.

During the operational search and technical activities criminal investigators identified the offender. Finding out that he was hiding in Volgograd, operatives from Mari El went on a service trip and detained the alleged scam. It turned out to be a 54-year-old citizen of one of the states of the South Caucasus who had previously been convicted of fraud.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for Yoshkar-Ola instituted a criminal investigation into this fact on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.