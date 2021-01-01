Statistics on the state of crime in the Russian Federation in January-May of this year testify to the stability of the operational situation in the country.

The number of crimes against the person in such composition as murder and attempted murder decreased by 3.8%, intentional infliction of serious harm to health by 11.9%.

The number of robberies decreased by 22.6, acts of brigandage by 20%, burglaries by 22.6% and theft of vehicles by 32.7%.

Statistics show that the preventive work of the units of the Russian MIA brings results. Thus, in January 2021, the number of crimes committed by minors and with their involvement decreased by 18.1%. In addition, 5.7% fewer criminal acts were committed by persons under the influence of alcohol, 11% less crimes - by persons in the state of drug intoxication.

There persisted the trend to improving the security in public places. The number of street crimes decreased by 9.2%. In parks, squares and streets of settlements there were committed 30.8% less robberies, 11.6% - less thefts, 22.4% less acts of brigandage.

In the family and household sphere, according to the results of five months of 2021, there is a 6.8% decrease in the number of facts of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, a 4.6% decrease - of moderate harm to health and a 2.4% - of minor harm to health.

A small increase in the total number of reported grave and especially grave crimes (by 1.6%) is a result of the fact that a large part of criminal acts is committed with the use of IT technologies. In the reporting period, their number increased by 25.7% as compared to the previous year, including the increase of crimes committed with the use of the Internet - by 48.4% and the use of mobile communication means - by 40.1%. While in January-May 2020 the share of high-tech crimes was 21.7%, in the first five months of this year it increased to 26.8%.

The Russian MIA, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, continues to work on improving the effectiveness of the fight against crime.