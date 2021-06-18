“Police precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Sukhoi Log, Sverdlovsk Region, police Lieutenant Andrey Deviashin, and trainee Maxim Shirikalov rescued two 10-year-old schoolchildren who were drowning in the Pyshma River.

While patrolling the places of citizens rest along the bank near the Naberezhnaya Street, the police noticed children whose heads were already going under the water. Instantly assessed the situation, the precinct rushed into the river.

Andrey Deviashin pulled the children out of the water one by one and handed them over to Maxim Shirikalov, who was on the bank. The boys were returned to their parents who were nearby. At the moment their life and health are out of danger.

The parents expressed their sincere gratitude to the saviors of their children. Thanks to the prompt and selfless actions of the police officers, the children were rescued,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

The Russian MIA reminds reservoirs are not only a place for rest, but also a great danger, especially for children and adolescents. Abiding with of the rules of behavior on the water is the key to the safety of every person.