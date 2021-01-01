“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Nizhny Novgorod detained a suspect of the illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

During the check of the information received, the police found that a local resident possibly illegally possessed arms in his apartment in the Kanavinsky District of Nizhny Novgorod. The investigative team seized from him 33 items, constructively similar to revolvers, pistols and carbines. The suspect did not have permission to possess and carry the arms. More than two thousand cartridges were also found in the apartment.

Some of the samples seized were examined by specialists and recognized as firearms. In this connection, the investigator of the police d division No. 2 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Nizhny Novgorod instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code.

There is reason to believe that, in addition to illegal possession of firearms, the suspect may be involved in their alteration. At present, a measure of restraint has been selected against the man in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.