Officers of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region and the officers of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orekhovo-Zuevsky Urban District, as well as colleagues from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Department in Moscow and the Moscow Region, as a result of operational and search activities in one of the houses in Sosnovy Lane, located a local resident born in 1965, suspected of illegal possession of arms.

During the search of the offender's home, the police found and seized items constructively like a revolver and 64 rounds of 5.4 mm caliber for firearms.

According to the forensic study certificate, the revolver belongs to the category of firearms, 20 rounds of 5.4 mm caliber ammunition are ammunition and suitable for making shots.

The rest of the seized ammunition will be examined as part of the criminal case.

A criminal case was instituted against the suspect by the Investigation Division of the MIA Inter-District Administration on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Articles 222 and 223 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and a measure of restraint was selected in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.