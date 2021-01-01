The investigator of the investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region completed the investigation of the criminal case charging two residents of the Chelyabinsk Region born in 1982 and 1970 in the commission of crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

During the investigation it was established that in June last year the offenders entered fictitious contracts with an organization engaged in agriculture for the supply of grain at an inflated price. The scammers convinced the head of one of the farms that after receiving 600 tons of wheat they would make a full payment for the goods. All negotiations were conducted by telephone, and the contract and bills were sent electronically.

After fulfilling the obligations under the contract, the seller never received payment for the grain. The “manager's” phone turned to be disconnected. After unsuccessful attempts to contact the buyers, the man contacted the police. The material damage amounted to more than eight and a half million rubles.

As a result of operational and investigative measures carried out by operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region with the power support of the special unit “Grom”, the offenders were detained in the Chelyabinsk Region.

The police have established the involvement of the defendants in another episode of the illegal activity. In August of the same year, they signed a contract with an individual entrepreneur from the Chelyabinsk Region to supply grain in the amount of 400 tons worth two million rubles. Having received cash from the entrepreneur as the prepayment for the supply of grain, the offenders did not provide him with goods and fled with the money.

The stolen funds and proceeds from the sale of grain were distributed by the accomplices among themselves and were disposed of at their own discretion.

Currently, the materials of the criminal case have been sent to Court for consideration on the merits. The maximum penalty for the offence he is charged of is up to 10 years' imprisonment.