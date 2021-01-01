In the cities and districts of the peninsula, the work of the external police services to assist citizens affected by the natural disaster has been organized. Over the past 24 hours, the police have taken all measures to help people in difficult life situations after a sharp deterioration of the weather, heavy rainfall and flooding of several settlements.

Within a short period of time, all the forces of the special police services were mobilized to assist the emergency services in ensuring public order, traffic regulation, and the safety of citizens' property in Kerch, Yalta and Leninsky District of Crimea. Over the past 24 hours, there were no casualties among the population.

Guards of order serve in enhanced regime on the streets of other cities and towns of Crimea.

According to the Department for Migration Issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea, work has already been organized in the settlements affected by the disaster to restore the citizens’ documents issued by the internal affairs authorities, in the event they have been lost or damaged. At the same time, in connection with the introduction of the state of emergency in some territories, the state duty for the restoration of such documents will not be charged.

Crimean police officers urge citizens not to leave their houses without special need, as well as to observe personal security measures.