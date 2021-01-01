As a result of a joint inspection carried out by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), operatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “Yakutskoye”, the Prosecutor's Office of the City of Yakutsk, as well as the Traffic Police Department of the Republican MIA with the power support of the fighters of the Rosgvardia revealed the facts of theft of money in the performance of municipal contracts.

During the implementation of the complex of operational measures, it was established that the head of one of the contractors signed municipal contracts for the repair of the street and road network in the city of Yakutsk as part of the national project “Safe quality roads” between 2019 and 2020. The operatives found out that the cost of the works specified in the certificates and acceptance acts of the completed works under eleven municipal contracts was significantly overstated.

According to preliminary estimates, the total damage caused to the Urban District “the city of Yakutsk” exceeded 10 million rubles.

Criminal cases have been opened against the suspects by the investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Yakutskoye”, on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The necessary investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the illegal activity.