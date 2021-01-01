“An investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region instituted a criminal case against five alleged leaders and ten members of the criminal community involved in organizing illegal migration into the region.

The criminal scheme was exposed by operatives of the Center for Countering Extremism of the regional GA in cooperation with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia, as well as representatives of the Department for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region. The power support was provided by officers of the Rosgvardia.

According to the investigation, the offenders, in violation of the law, provided foreign citizens with migration services for cash remuneration.

The criminal community consisted of four functionally separate groups. One of them was engaged in preparation of forged labor contracts and search for citizens who owned housing in the city of Chelyabinsk and in the region. Migrants were fictitiously registered at the addresses of these residential premises. Another group, in addition to performing similar functions, organized the registration of fictitious marriages between Russian citizens and foreigners. The responsibilities of the participants of the third and fourth groups were mainly the fake reception of exams in Russian as a foreign language, in the history of Russia and the basics of the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Through their illegal actions, the defendants facilitated the illegal stay in Russia of more than 10,000 foreign citizens.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Chelyabinsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all possible accomplices and all the facts of the detainee’s criminal activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.