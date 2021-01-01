“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the regional investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, suppressed the activities of a group engaged in organization of illegal gambling.

Clandestine gambling clubs were in the regional center, as well as in the cities of Baltiysk, Chernyakhovsk and Gusev. Access to the gambling halls was carefully controlled and monitored, and the premises were equipped with CCTV cameras and security systems.

According to available information, the offenders used consoles that communicated with the server via the Internet. Customers handed over cash to the hall operators, after which their accounts were credited with equivalent amounts of so-called credits for the game.

As a result of the undertaken operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, detained seven group members. Law enforcement officers conducted more than 20 searches, including those in six game halls. More than 100 game consoles, DVRs, computer network administration devices and other equipment allegedly used to organize gambling, as well as more than 1.5 million rubles, were seized.

More than 150 law enforcement officers participated in the large-scale operation.

Based on the materials of operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA Administration for the Kaliningrad Region an investigator of the Regional Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 171.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Six of the defendants are in custody, with regard to one female defendant, a restraining order in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen.

Currently, a complex of measures is being taken to identify possible accomplices in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.