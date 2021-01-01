The book was published in partnership with the editorial board of the magazine “Zheglov-Sharapov and Company” in the literary processing of the former editor-in-chief of the United Editorial Board of the Russian MIA Aleksandr Gorlov.

The author of the book is the deputy chairman of the Council of Veterans of the MIA of Russia GA for countering extremism the first vice-president of the League of Veterans of the Service to combat organized crime, the winner of the Valentin Pikul Prize, laureate of literary competition of the Russian MIA “Good Word” retired colonel of militia Mikhail Suntsov.

The book tells the story of a unique operation that had no analogs in the world, when in January 1996 Dudayev militants treacherously invaded the territory of the Republic of Dagestan, bringing grief and death, and attacked military objects in the city of Kizlyar. They took over the maternity hospital and the city hospital, where they held up to 3,000 civilian hostages, putting forward the knowingly impossible conditions.

Rebuffed, the terrorists, who were not allowed to freely leave the territory of Dagestan, seized the village of Pervomaiskoye, where, they were holding hostages, between 10 and 18 January, fiercely resisting the combined group of federal forces.

Salman Raduyev's international gang and his henchmen were confronted by brave officers of special units of the MIA, the FSB and the Ministry of Defense.

The book contains chronicles, events, facts, testimonies of participants, biographies of heroes - all those who at the cost of their lives fulfilled his professional duty to the end. Among them - twelve brave officers of the SOBR of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. Reports and essays of journalists of the United Editorial Board of the Russian MIA, who regularly visited the hot spot of the troubled region, have been published. The collection is aimed at preserving the historical truth and memory of those who stood up in difficult times to defend their native land.

The presentation of the book was attended by the direct participants of those events, relatives and friends of the fallen heroes. Cadets of the Moscow College of Law have prepared a literary-musical composition dedicated to the memory of the fallen officers of the internal affairs bodies.

The authors of the publication expressed hope that the published documents would help readers to understand the meaning of life, duty and honor. True patriots still sacrifice their lives to save people.

At the end of the meeting, Army General Anatoly Kulikov presented retired colonel of the militia Mikhail Suntsov with the medal of the Russian MIA “For the Combat Commonwealth” - for service to the benefit of the Motherland and moral and patriotic education of young people.