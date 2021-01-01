“The Russian MIA informs that from January to May 2021, 112 traffic accidents involving personal mobility means have been registered in the Russian Federation. Compared to the same period last year, the increase in this type of traffic accidents was almost 195%.

This year, 24 such accidents were registered in Moscow, 22 in St. Petersburg, 12 in the Krasnodar Territory, 7 in the Republic of Tatarstan and 6 in the Sverdlovsk Region. In 5 months, two people were killed and 119 injured in the mentioned traffic accidents in the Russian Federation,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

The legal status of personal mobility means is not defined currently. The Russian Ministry of Transport is drafting a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation.

However, in accordance with the Federal Laws of December 10, 1995, No. 196-FZ “On Traffic Safety” and of December 29, 2017 No. 443-FZ “On the organization of traffic in the Russian Federation and on amendments to certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation” the executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation within their full competence are fully empowered to implement the activities aimed at ensuring the traffic safety.