Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Vitaly Shulika, visited the MIA of Russia Division for the federal territory of “Sirius”. As previously reported, the unit began its operation on 1 May this year.

Vitaly Shulika conducted a drill inspection of the personnel, inspected the administrative building and the surrounding area, familiarized himself with the conditions of service and talked with the staff.

At the meeting with the Acting Head of the federal territory “Sirius” Andrei Stolyarov, the leadership of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi and the MIA of Russia Division for the federal territory of “Sirius” discussed the directions of improving the operational and service activities of the unit, strengthening its material and technical equipment.

Vitaly Shulika also visited the MIA of Russia sanatorium “Progress”, where officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the federal territory of “Sirius” employees of the MIA of Russia Division for the federal territory of "Sirius”, who have arrived from other regions, and their families temporarily live. The Deputy-Minister talked to them and gave the management of the sanatorium instructions concerning various social and domestic issues. The children of the police have been given gifts - books that for sure will be useful for extracurricular reading during the school holidays.

At the police station in the federal territory of “Sirius” Vitaly Shulika heard reports on the organization of the reception of citizens, focused the attention of the staff on the strict observance of the rule of law at the consideration of each statement, stressed the importance of responsible and caring attitude to applicants.

In addition, during the working trip, the Deputy-Minister visited the departmental sanatoriums “Salute” and “Iskra” located in the city of Sochi, checked their readiness for the summer holiday season.