“Officers of the police patrol service and criminal investigation operatives of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Khanty-Mansiysky” in hot pursuit detained suspects in the theft of awards from the Great Patriotic War and other valuables.

In the Kedrovy Lane of the city of Khanty-Mansiysk, a police crew on its patrol route saw masked men running, one of them was holding a bag. Officers began a pursuit and detained one citizen in the woods, while the other managed to escape. To clarify the circumstances, the man was taken to the local police division.

A few hours later, a local resident contacted the duty-unit with a statement that unknown persons had entered his house and had stolen from the safe the awards belonging to his deceased relatives. Among the missing awards there were the Order of the Patriotic War, the Order of Labor Glory, the Jubilee Medal “70 Years of the Armed Forces of the USSR”, two jubilee medals “40 years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945” and one – “50 years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War”, as well as a badge “Honorary Donor of the USSR”. In addition, various jewelry and cash in Russian and foreign currency worth more than 900,000 rubles were stolen.

The detained citizen confessed to the theft. As a result of the activities carried out, including the study of CCTV footage, the police found out that the accomplices had entered the complainant's home, opened the safe with the help of a hand saw and stole the property. Running away, the offenders dropped a bag with jewelry, which was found during the examination of the crime scene.

Soon the criminal investigation officers detained the alleged accomplice. The stolen awards and some of the money were seized from him.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Khanty-Mansiysky” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for one of the suspects, a previously convicted resident of the Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous District - Ugra. The second suspect was under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.