“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region in cooperation with colleagues from the Ruzsky Urban District suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of fraud.

It was established that a resident of the Moscow Region received a call from an unknown person posing as an employee of the bank, regarding unauthorized attempts of withdrawing money from his account. And to suspend that procedure, the man needed to identify the voice and give the number of his bank card. The victim complied with these requirements, but an hour later he received another call. This time, the interlocutor introduced himself as a major general of the police and said that someone was trying to illegally apply for a loan on behalf of the citizen. To prevent that, it was allegedly necessary to come to the bank and make a loan agreement for the maximum possible amount.

The trusting man agreed and went to the bank branch, where he received approval for a loan of 5 million rubles. He was then contacted again by unknown assailants who asked to transfer the money to the accounts indicated by them. The victim transferred 4.2 million rubles to them, after which the scammers stopped communicating

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ruzsky Urban District have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of a large-scale operation in the city of Belgorod, the police detained five suspects: four men and one woman. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all of them.

Officers of the Moscow Region police with the participation of colleagues from the Belgorod Region conducted six searches at the places where the defendants lived. About 300 SIM cards, more than 100 bank cards, 22 mobile phones and laptops of evidentiary relevance to the criminal case were seized.

There is reason to believe that the group members may be involved in committing a number of similar episodes of fraudulent activity.

Currently, operative search and investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The Russian MIA once again reminds: do not rush to trust strangers who pose as police officers or officers of other law enforcement agencies. Contact the duty-unit of the subdivision indicated by the interlocutor and check whether he or she is actually serving there. In addition, confidential information about your accounts and bank cards should not be shared with unknown persons.