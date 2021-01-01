The investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic completed an investigation of the criminal case against members of an organized criminal group charged of the commission of crimes stipulated in part 5 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, part 3 of Article 30, part 5 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The investigation found that for several months the criminal group was engaged in the contactless sale of drugs in the territory of Udmurtia, Perm Territory, as well as the Republic of Bashkortostan. The criminal activity of the offenders was suppressed by officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA for the Udmurt Republic. During the search and investigative activities, the police identified and detained 14 members of the group, three of whom were wholesale cache fillers, the rest served as retail cache fillers. At the same time, wholesale and retail cache fillers were not personally acquainted with each other, their communication was carried out through curators on the Internet.

During searches of the detainees' residences, in their rented accommodation, as well as in their caches, the police found and seized more than 2 kilograms of synthetic drugs.

At present, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to Court. The sanctions of the articles provide for a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment.