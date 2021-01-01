The Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Rostovsky District have completed the investigation of a criminal case against a resident of Moscow born in 1991 and charged on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Making, Storing, Transporting or Selling or Selling Counterfeit Money or Securities”.

The investigation found that the defendant purchased on the Internet 16 counterfeit banknotes with a denomination of 5000 rubles. In March 2021, he arrived to the Yaroslavl Region in a rented car for the purpose of illegally selling fake banknotes. He failed in selling the fakes. In several retail outlets in the Rostovsky District of the Yaroslavl Region, as the authenticity of the banknotes aroused suspicion of sellers. One counterfeit banknote was nevertheless sold by the Defendant, through paying for the purchase of food products from a local resident and receiving the change with genuine money. The defendant failed in selling the remaining 15 counterfeit banknotes because he was detained by the police.

During the investigation, the defendant pleaded guilty in full. Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The materials of the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor's office have been sent to Court for consideration on the merits. In accordance with part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the maximum penalty is up to eight years in prison.