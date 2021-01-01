The unit for investigation of organized criminal activity of the MIA of Russia Administration for Voronezh completed the investigation of the criminal case charging a 36-year-old local resident of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

As part of the investigation of the criminal case, it was established that in December 2019, the head of a territorial body of one of the federal services performing the functions of monitoring and supervision in veterinary medicine and safe use of various chemicals, concluded a state contract for the purchase and supply of personal computers with the 36-year-old entrepreneur who had won the tender. Unscrupulous businessman provided 12 computers to the supervisory body, as well as 2 mono-blocks.

In the course of operational search activities, officers of the ES&CC division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh found that the equipment installed by the defendant in the supplied computers in the main components that determined the capabilities and characteristics of computer equipment, namely, the motherboards, processors and RAM modules - did not meet the requirements of the state contract.

Thus, a material damage of more than 730,000 rubles was caused.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

At present, the investigation has been completed, the criminal case has been sent to the Tsentralny District Court for decision.