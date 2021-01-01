Two extraditions took place at the Border Checkpoint of “Goptovka-Nekhoteevka”.

The Ukrainian side extradited to Russia Aleksandr Lopatchenko, who was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory.

According to investigators, he was one of the leaders of an organized group that from 2010 to 2013 committed fraudulent acts in the Perm Territory, Sverdlovsk Region and the Udmurt Republic. Participants in the criminal scheme have created a network for retail trade in electronic devices for physio-therapeutic and cosmetic purposes. Massagers, hearing aids and other devices were sold under the guise of high-tech medical equipment at prices inflated several times. At the same time, the sellers-couriers, who passed a special training course, misled buyers about the properties of the equipment they purchased. In particular, they stated that the devices were sold at reduced prices under the state program.

More than 1,300 people were recognized to be victims in the case. Most of them were veterans, pensioners, elderly citizens, disabled people and those suffering from chronic diseases. The material damage totaled about 20 million rubles

Organizers and members of the organized group were charged with crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. More than 20 defendants in 2018 were sentenced by court to various types of punishment.

Aleksandr Lopatchenko escaped from the investigation and in June 2014 was put on the international wanted list through Interpol channels. He was later detained in Ukraine. Today, the defendant was handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies.

At the same time, Dmytriv (Dmitriv) Roman Igorevich was extradited to Ukraine.

According to information provided by the Ukrainian side, the detainee was the head of the Kalush branch No. 11 of the Privatbank Regional Directorate for Prykarpatya. During 2011-2012, without the knowledge of clients, he cancelled depositary service contracts with them and transferred their money to controlled accounts. Having withdrawn the stolen funds through ATMs, Ukrainian citizen Roman Dmytriv fled and was put on the international wanted list. The damage to the bank amounted to about 500,000 hryvnias.

A criminal case has been instituted against the ex-banker on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation or embezzlement committed with the use of official position). In June 2020, the defendant was detained in the town of Surgut of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Ugra.