The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in a video conferencing mode, congratulated chiefs of the territorial bodies, units of the central apparatus and educational organizations of the Russian MIA on the assignment of the next special ranks of the highest commanding staff.

The corresponding Decree was signed by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on June 11, on the eve of the Day of Russia.

In his address to his colleagues, the Minister stressed that behind such an important event there are years of hard work, conscientious attitude to service in the assigned positions and considerable contribution of entrusted teams.

“Such a high assessment by the Head of State should be an incentive for further professional growth. We need to further build up our efforts in the fight against crime,” said Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The Chief of the Russian MIA expressed confidence that the practical and managerial experience of the leaders would allow to properly build the work of personnel, to ensure interaction with other law enforcement agencies: “I hope that we will continue doing everything we can to improve the level of law and order in the country, to ensure further development and prosperity of Russia”.

The Minister wished the staff of the Russian MIA good health, well-being and further success in their service for the benefit of the state.