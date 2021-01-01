“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Khimki as a result of operational and search activities detained five members of the group, suspected of intentional destruction of other people's property.

It was established that at night the offenders in medical masks and hoods made their way into the territory of the multi-level guarded parking located on Sovkhoznaya Street, splashed flammable mixture on a car, set it on fire and fled. The fire spread to nearby vehicles. A total of nine cars were burned, and the property of the parking lot was damaged as well. According to preliminary estimates, the total damage exceeded 13 million rubles.

A criminal case has been instituted on the grounds of a crime under Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The police officers who arrived at the scene viewed the CCTV footage and identified the alleged arsonists. The suspects were detained in Belgorod. They turned out to be a young woman and four men, one of whom had a criminal record. Four suspects were placed to custody. With respect to one of the accomplices a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

According to the investigation, the accomplices agreed to set fire to a foreign car belonging to a local resident for a remuneration of 60,000 rubles. They found an announcement about such criminal earnings on one of the information resources of the Internet. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.