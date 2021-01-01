Today, within the framework of the Chairmanship of the Russian Federation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a video conferencing session was held by chiefs of the competent authorities of the SCO member states, authorized to combat drug trafficking. The event was attended by the staff of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control and the MIA of Russia Administration of Foreign Relations.

The meeting was chaired by representatives of the Drug Control Agency under the President of Tajikistan. A meeting of senior officials of the anti-drug departments of SCO member states was held the day before to prepare the event.

During the meetings, the participants have coordinated a draft Working Plan for the implementation of the points of the Program of Action on the implementation of the SCO Anti-Drug Strategy for 2018 - 2023, which will be submitted for approval at the summit of SCO heads of state. In addition, those present agreed on the further development of practical interaction in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The parties reached agreement on all issues on the agenda.

The events were held in a constructive and friendly working atmosphere.