“MIA of Russia officers took part in the international operation Pangaea, aimed at combating the illegal trafficking of medicines, medical products and dietary supplements.

In the Russian Federation, the event was held under the coordinating role of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol. Representatives of the Russian MIA, the Russian Federal Customs Service, Roszdravnadzor, Rospotrebnadzor and their territorial units took part in it.

During the operation, from May 18 to May 25, about 17,000 events were held. More than 1.2 thousand offences related to the sale of unregistered and counterfeit medicines and medical products have been identified. More than 630 administrative protocols have been drawn up and 85 criminal cases have been opened on the facts of trafficking of drugs and potent substances. 72 suspects were detained. Channels of supplying Anabolic Steroids across the State Border of the Russian Federation using international mail have been cut off.

The decision was made to block Internet content and to include in the Single Register of Prohibited Sites about a thousand sites through which non-prescription sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and also deadly poisons for humans were carried out.

A list of domain names registered abroad has been transferred to the coordination headquarters of the operation to take the necessary measures within the framework of national legislations.

The most frequent violations identified during the operation are the sale in beauty salons of drugs that have not passed mandatory certification, the lack of licenses for medical and pharmaceutical activities, the provision of cosmetic services with the use of counterfeit products, and expired products.

The police pay special attention to the prevention of such offences.

The operation organized by the General Secretariat of the Interpol and conducted annually for more than 10 years, is one of the most successful and large-scale projects uniting the efforts of police and customs units,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.