Today, the village of Romantic hosted a meeting of the internal affairs committees of border regions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia to coordinate the interaction of internal affairs and police in the border territories of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Abkhazia.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the North-Caucausus Federal District, Colonel-General of the Police Sergey Bachurin, the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory, Lieutenant-General of the Police Vladimir Andreev, the Minister of Internal Affairs for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Colonel of the Police Aleksandr Melnichenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Abkhazia, Colonel of the Police Dmitry Dbar, representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Abkhazia, Colonel of the Police Sergei Golenkov, Director of the Joint Information and Coordination Center of Internal Affairs bodies of the Russian MIA, Colonel of the Police Fyodor Sigayev, chiefs of units and departments of the MIA of Russia and the MIA for the Republic pf Abkhazia.

In his opening remarks, Colonel-General of the Police Sergey Bachurin greeted the audience and expressed gratitude for participating in the event.

“This format of cooperation allows us to better understand each other's positions in key areas of combating common challenges and threats, contributes to solving the tasks in practical terms,” S. Bachurin noted.

In his turn, the Minister of Internal Affairs for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Colonel of the Police Aleksandr Melnichenko noted that there were no serious problems in cooperation, but there was a need to discuss issues that in the future would help to improve joint activities to combat crime, and ensure law, order and security.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia, Colonel of the Police Dmitry Dbar said: “In the implementation of the previous protocols of the working meetings of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia with the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory, as well as with the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, an information exchange has been established on important areas of crime prevention and control. And today I can talk with confidence about the prospects of the interagency cooperation”.

The meeting participants discussed several issues related to the state of crime in the border regions, exchanged views on ways, forms and methods of more effective law enforcement influence on the operational environment, while strictly complying with the norms of national laws and human rights. Trends in the criminal situation, indicators of searching for criminals and missing persons were analyzed, and there was stressed an urgent need to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the existing international legal framework and adopted inter-agency documents, paying special attention to the build-up of the practical component. Based on practical experience, the need to make greater use of existing reserves in consolidating efforts to combat transnational organized crime and international terrorism was identified.

During the meeting, there was an interested exchange of views on the activities of the internal affairs committees of the border regions of the Russian MIA and the MIA of the Republic of Abkhazia to coordinate the interaction of the internal affairs bodies and the police in the border areas, and several specific proposals were made to improve its effectiveness. The meeting noted the importance of a deep, qualitative study of the operational situation, the organization of comprehensive analytical support, preparation of relevant materials on this basis, reviews for presentation to the leadership of the ministries. The priority importance of the timely exchange of operatively significant information and the adoption of comprehensive measures on it was emphasized.

Having given the generally positive assessment of the work carried out, the participants of the meeting, in the general range of anti-criminal measures, outlined segments requiring additional efforts, including those aimed at strengthening professional contacts between the territorial units of the border regions. As a result of the meeting, the participants of the event signed a tripartite decision, which reflected the issues discussed.

Summing up the results of the meeting, Colonel-General of the Police Sergey Bachurin noted that in the Territory of the North Caucasus Federal District, including the territory bordering the Republic of Abkhazia, the operational situation remains stable and controlled by law enforcement agencies, and stressed that the established and tested mechanisms of cooperation both in the regulatory and practical sphere have proved their functional suitability, and methods of detection and suppression of the activities of organized criminal groups developed by the Russian and Abkhazian MIA are of undoubted benefit.

The event was held in a friendly, constructive atmosphere, in a spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation.

The Abkhaz delegation thanked the organizers for the high level of the conducted event and hospitality shown.