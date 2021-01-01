“On the eve of the state holiday - Day of Russia - Ekaterina Dmitrieva was accepted into Russian citizenship.

On May 28, the TV channel “Russia 24” aired a story about the tragic situation in which a resident of Donbass found herself. In April, an explosion in the yard of the house killed her young son. The woman decided to move to Russia, where her relatives lived.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, instructed the leadership of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration to assist Ekaterina Dmitrieva in the settlement of her legal status and took the matter under his personal control.

In early June, the woman was invited to the territorial unit for migration issues in Moscow. There she wrote an application for citizenship of the Russian Federation, which together with the competent authorities was considered within the shortest time possible.

Today, in a solemn atmosphere, Ekaterina Dmitrieva took the Oath. The Chief of the of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, Police Lieutenant-General Valentina Kazakova, handed her a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation and wished her happiness and health,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.

In her reply, Russian citizen Ekaterina Dmitrieva thanked the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, as well as the department's staff, for their help and support. She stressed that all those who participated in that work were kind and open people.