“GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against three defendants charged of committing 18 crimes under parts Fourth and Fifth of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the organized group was created in 2016 by a resident of the city on Neva River, who involved in the illegal activities his institute comrade and fitness instructor.

In a private two-story house in the Leningrad Region using high-tech equipment the accomplices synthesized the drug methadone. Trade in the prohibited substance was conducted on one of the sites in the shadow segment of the Internet. The sale of finished products took place through caches.

The group's activities were suppressed in May last year by officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

During the searches, 73 kilograms of the drug methadone were seized from illicit trafficking, which corresponded to 36.5 thousand single doses.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Leningradsky Regional Court for consideration on the merits,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.