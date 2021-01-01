“Operatives of the Internal Affairs Department for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of the group, whose members were suspected of fraud.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders offered citizens, mainly pensioners, assistance in solving legal issues. In fact, the terms of the contracts were not fulfilled, and the victims, realizing that they had been deceived, could not return their money.

A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

The company's office on the Kutuzovsky Avenue the police seized computer equipment, cash register, mobile phones, fake certificates of advanced training courses, as well as other documents and items of evidentiary value for the criminal case.

Seven suspects were detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. There is reason to believe that they may be involved in several similar unlawful acts.

Currently, necessary investigative and operational measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident are being taken,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.